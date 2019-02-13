Getty Image

Eminem’s first verse of 2019 was a guest appearance on Shady Records rapper Boogie’s “Rainy Days,” and he got roasted online for a particular punchline on the song. The backlash to that track hasn’t stopped there, though. On the song, Eminem also made a sexually explicit reference to model and reality TV star Janice Dickinson: “When you got nothing to say except for the hand your dick is in / And if your plan’s to stick it in Janice Dickinson.” Now Dickson has responded to the lyrics, and she is not pleased.

Dickinson told DailyMailTV that even though she’s “a die hard Eminem number one fan,” she was also “f*cking offended”:

“When I first heard those lyrics, I was taken aback. It’s referring to the recent Bill Cosby sexual abuse trial that I went to for Andrea Constand back in Philadelphia, and that I too was raped without consent back in 1982 by Bill Cosby, and all of those things came in to my head. “I’m thinking, ‘Am I hot, or am I being put down for being a sexual abuse survivor?’ It took me years to go through that with therapy and now all of a sudden, this huge number one song, with a bullet, is on the radio. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a die hard Eminem number one fan, but when I heard the lyrics, I didn’t know how to think or feel, and then I was offended. I was taken aback and offended. Offended because I have children, because I have four grandchildren and I thought, ‘What are my grandkids gonna think about me being in an Eminem song?’ I have survived cancer, I’ve been to the Bill Cosby trial and faced my abuser, so when I heard this lyric, yes I was f*cking offended, but I won’t let it bring me down: I’m Janice Dickinson.”

She went on to reaffirm her admiration for Eminem, saying that while she’s upset about the song, she’s admittedly still excited about being associated with the rapper: “It’s not nice to be dropped into a song in this context, but it’s phenomenal to be associated with Eminem in any way possible, in my psyche, because he’s a God. I’ve taken a higher road on being offended by the snarly way he referred to me. Who knows what’s in Eminem’s mind when he’s writing these lyrics. He should put me in the video.”