Kendrick Lamar and his TDE cohorts may support those kneeling for anthem, but the bombs are sure a-bursting in air in Jay Rock’s new video for “Win,” from his upcoming third album, Redemption.

Although the crew is coming off their successful but tragedy-stricken Championship Tour, the Watts representer refuses to settle for a simple sports analogy, filling his video with cinematic references to all kinds of battles, from a WWI-esque, bombed-out No Man’s Land to a 300-cribbed pit kick. Of course, it’s not all dodging bullets and swinging swords for Rock and Kenny, who also hold up trophies celebrating athletic achievements as well. Naturally, there are also some scenes of Jay Rock enjoying the spoils of victory, including a vaguely NSFW-ish shot of the Eastsider at the center of a dogpile of scantily-clad models.

While Jay hasn’t always been the Top Dawg rapper at the forefront of the label’s ongoing rap game takeover, he’s no slouch either. His appearance on “King’s Deadm” one of the most-hyped singles from the crew’s excellent Black Panther soundtrack earlier this year, displayed a sharpened pen and keener hunger for biting into his aggressive rhymes and his guest spots on other rapper’s songs have regularly stolen the show.

Redemption is due June 15 from Top Dawg Entertainment.