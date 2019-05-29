With Prince’s estate releasing a “new” album, Originals, next month via Tidal, Jay-Z’s favored streaming platform is stepping up to celebrate and create a memorable experience for fans. The streaming service will hold multiple listening parties, with Jay-Z hosting a party planned for Los Angeles ahead of the album’s release on June 7.
Originals will be a 15-track release featuring 14 previously unreleased versions of songs Prince penned for other artists, such as The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Sinéad O’Connor “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The album’s tracks were curated by music manager Troy Carter and Jay-Z with the estate’s approval. Originals will be exclusive to Tidal for its first two weeks of release, with a physical release to follow on June 21 and a special edition vinyl release on July 19. The work has been brewing since 2016, when Jay and Tidal made a bid for Prince’s unreleased music.
Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spotlight over his four-decade-long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected. • By the mid-1980s, Prince was dominating the charts with songs that he had either recorded, produced for proteges like Vanity 6 and Sheila E., or passed along to other artists like the Bangles and Kenny Rogers. The effect was a complete saturation and transformation of the pop music landscape, with Prince both leading and subverting mainstream culture. • This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and TIDAL, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings that illuminate the vital role Prince played in other artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z. • Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL for fourteen days. In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound. • On June 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release this extraordinary body of work, sourced directly from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD, while 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19th. Pre-order the album through the link in our Story or https://lnk.to/OriginalsMP • @wbr @tidal @sheilaedrummer @_kennyrogers @officialthebangles @troycarterofficial #prince #originalsrecord #princeoriginals #vinylrecords #tidal
The listening parties for the album are planned for various locations worldwide, including Brazil, Poland, and more, with “In-Office Prince Day” events planned for Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In a statement, Jay said of the album: “Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but Tidal, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peek behind the curtain.” Prince worked with Tidal extensively before he passed and his catalog was originally Tidal exclusive in the months after his death.
Originals is due June 7 through the recently rebranded Warner Records.