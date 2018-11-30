Getty Image

It might be easy to forget considering how rarely he uses it, but Jay-Z does have a Twitter; the rarity with which he tweets is the best reminder that whenever he does, it’s worth paying attention to. He logged in for the first time in over year today due to a flurry of buzzy headlines referring to his “red hat” reference on Meek Mill’s new album Championships as a Kanye West diss, a characterization that he wanted to make clear isn’t accurate at all.

The line, which says “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n—-s you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spou… — c’mon, man — my route better of course,” has been interpreted as a shot at Kanye mainly because the former Watch The Throne co-star has been spotted in the infamous “Make America Great Again” cap so much recently, even go so far as to defend it by claiming he “redesigned” it and “put positive energy” into it.

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” Jay explained, before concisely redirecting the conversation. “Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.” It looks like, despite some recent drama, Jay is still in Kanye’s corner and wants people to focus on brotherhood and unity rather than friction and feuding.