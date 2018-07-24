Getty Image

It looks like Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival will stay exactly where it’s always been in Philadelphia. Philly.com reports that Roc Nation and the city of Philadelphia have reached an agreement to keep the music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway “for years to come,” as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced. Last week Roc Nation announced that the city had planned to take the Festival off of the Parkway for unknown reasons, which prompted an Op-Ed from 2018 Festival headliner Jay-Z bemoaning being “evicted from the heart of the city through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication.

Looks like there’s some love for Jay and Roc Nation after all. Roc Nation and the Mayoral administration had that sitdown meeting and hashed out whatever discrepancies that may have existed, opening the door for future iterations of the event which has brought roughly 50,000 people to bask in the sounds and good vibes. In his Philly.com Op-Ed, Jay-Z framed the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as “a cultural arts center that is symbolic to the more than 600 artists who have performed at this event. The Parkway captures the freedom and spirit of inclusivity that drew us to the City of Brotherly Love.”