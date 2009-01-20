Jay-Z – My President Is Black Remix (CDQ)

Jay-Z – My President Is Black Remix
Expect a diss track from PETA going at Jay-Z for whatever he got on his head(if it is real fur).
No one on the corner got a hat like this…
More pics @ Concreteloop, Props to MissInfo for the track.
Yo im feelin it
I’m surprised Nigel posted this shit……….
Talking about this verse is aiight
WTF still can’t believe that shit
what da fuck he got on his head lmfao.
He got the whole fox on his head lol..
hov is the mother fuckin man mind way past his time who is fucking wit his portfolio REALTALK
the live version was 20x more impressive… this shit was zzzzzzzz
it barely rhymes
“MY PRESIDENT IS BLACK,BUT HIS HOUSE IS ALL WHITE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” BLAAADOW!
AND YALL SOME OLE NEGATIVE ASS NIGGAZ IN HERE..THAT HAT PROBABLY COST MORE THAN YOUR WHOLE CLOSET. THAT NIGGA JAY LOOKING SUCCESSFUL. THAT’S PROBABLY SOME RUSSIAN MINK JOINT,FROM RUSSIA, SHIT MIGHT BE 5 TO 6 GRAND AT LEAST. NIGGA THE OVERCOAT HE GOT ON MIGHT HAVE RUN HIM 2 GRAND. YALL NIGGAZ NEED TO DIVERSIFY. WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANTED HIM TO HAVE ON, A FOOTBALL JERSEY? THERE’S A TIME AND PLACE FOR EVERYTHING. HE’S THERE WITH THE WORLD PLAYERS..NOT THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.
GET YA MIND RIGHT..THE PRESIDENT IS BLACK.
Shit sound watered down compared to the club version. Straight up unbuttered and unsalted popcorn. I’m not thrilled. I guess all the monkeys in the club during the live version helped to hype it up.
yeap @ below… NIGEL was hating on that shit.
straight killin it this shit is dope
I was hoping ..it would be him spitting it with passion like the live version. Its like Love Lockdown..all over again. Still a fuckin dope remix..stop hating Nigel..you really bitter these days. lol
Jays hat> your salary from last and this year…..
ps
try again hater…..
Why are all your comments so damn negative lol..
My President aint Black, see I live up North..Tell The Queen to suck a dick..My Prime Minister is softtt
The hat not feeling at all and I dont care how much its cost
LMMFAO!!!@That Hat .WDF .WDF ..Hov That Hat Is Not Wavy …But The Track Is Fire …Cosign#10 ..Live Version Did Sound Much Better ..But Still Uh Hot Verse By Jay.
Yes, this hat is bad but you don’t have to hate on him. He is still the best!!
First the glasses and now this hat. Who is dressing Jay-z?
When I would be his girlfriend, I would have told him to put this hat away!!
if you know about hats you know my boy styling on them. Its the ROC ! BP3 coming soon haters !
yall cant tell me this nigga didnt jack that shit from da dipz
cosign # 9………….ya niggas acting like he should be dressing like ya……………fuck outta here!
Im gettin sick of Jay’s ugly ass face ,hats and glasses B leve this chump
My dude said hove got the whole fox on his head lmao word up.
he look like a straight up jackass with what he got on..wow what the hell is he on lately cause if ace of spades make u wear shit lke this i dont want any of it…ever.
soon this fool gonna be wearing turbans lke his damn father i mean stylist andre leon tally i mean he’s looking like him everyday. jigga was always ugly but how the hell do u get worse with age,someone explain that.his gear is tired, his trend starting days are been over, he look like a damn fool, im mad at beyonce, why u let that camel leave the hotel looking like that.
For all that don’t remember, jays whole style lately is based off of the late Brother Malcolm- do the research
I’m sorry tone, where did u get this in info from?, because I have never seen Malcolm X look this busted in pictures. And just because someone might look good in something does not, I repeat DOES NOT
mean u should try it too.
Gay-z never read a book about malcolm x in his life, how tone figure he get his style from that. stans kill me .even when the nigga look wrong they reach for an excuse. what the hell does malcolm x got to do with looking foolish at obama’s inaugaration. fall back i would have rocked that shit betta. nigga look like he got a fat cat curled up on his big ass dome.
lmao at 14…cosign
See Beyonce & Jay-z always look nice together, but Jay is tripping with that hat, Lol.
“the verse was aight”…..the verse was hott and thats REALTALK
This outfit got Andre Tally Leon’s name written ALL OVER IT! Ahahahaha!…Hov is on his elite money, high society ish…
^ ur not funny good job at laughing at ur own joke hoe
Got to be small minded people or broke people that think that because something is expensive it “has” to be hott, read a book dunces.
you……
Ahh… Who’s Is More Blunt Than The Words Of A Child?
Mine!… Chocolate, Flowers And Pride…
All Seem To Fall Short For A Glmpse Of Your Smile..
I Want Out Into Your World… I Feel A Great Need For You..
Girl…Kiss..Touch…And Feel.. Its All A New Life Bringing Pleasure To You …
Maybe you misunderstood me guru. I was not insinuating that the hat was a good look. Im just letting you know that brother malcolm was known for rocking out with that hat. I’ll let the ladies decide for themselves on whether he made them moist or not
i was nevr talkin to you
UMm actually my president is Mix half black half white i think he is the first mix president he did come from a white women belly..
@36 Okay…Is your life really that pathetic, that you have to try and analyze other comments?…How pathetic of you! I would tell you to get a life, but its obvious that your miserable soul doesn’t have one. SMH. God bless…
B lookin mad good. Shouts out to Hov
That makes no sense…no matter how much it costs it’s still not him…Jay’s startin’ to go outta his way to look rich and impress ppl…yea you can say he’s diversifyin and what not but you can do that and not look ridiculous and so out of place. He’s startin’ to look like the editor at large at Vogue and that’s not a good thing…first the glasses and now this…come on now. The track’s hot though
damn this nigga hov is tha man, b4 yall call me a stan, he walks around wit big glasses, and this russian sable hat, and he still got that bitch on his arm.
did ya’ll see him perform history on ch.7 at the inaguration ball, he looked so kanye wit those glasses and tight ass suit, but he still goin home to B and for that he always wins no matter what he wears. in the words of kanye ” u cant tell me nothin”
WHAT THE FUCK YOU MEAN..”IT’S NOT HIM”…GET OFF THAT MANS PENIS. ..YOU ARE NOT HIM…HE IS HIM. YOU ARE A FUCKIN FAN. HE’S LEADING BY EXAMPLE..GROW UP. IF YOU 25 AND UP…YOU SHOULD HAVE A COUPLE SUITS….IN ORDER TO GO PLACES THE SNEAKERS CAN’T TAKE YOU. “GET A SUIT..GET IT TAPERED UP”..
FUCK YOU MEAN..”OUT OF HIS WAY?”..HE’S AT THE STEPS OF THE FUCKING WHITE HOUSE IN 30 DEGREE WEATHER. WHEN IT ROME…MY NIGGA…JAY KILLING ALL THE POLITICIANS AT THEY OWN SHIT. DON’T WORRY WHEN HE’S DOING A HIP HOP CONCERT, HE WILL HAVE ON HIS HIP HOP GEAR. THAT’S WHAT YOUR PROBLEM IS, YOU DON’T KNOW ENOUGH TO BE POSTING ON HERE..AL CAPONE WORE SUITS..REAL GANGSTERS WEAR SUITS. THUGS WEAR APPROPRIATE GEAR…AND YOU FAGGOTS WEAR TIGHT PANTS AND SKORTS…LOL.
THIS NIGGA JAY KILLIN EM..YOU FUCKING BUMS.
“MY PRESIDENTS BLACK…BUT HIS HOUSE IS ALL WHITE”…BONG!
my mom has a hat just like that.
his money so long u think he care bout opinons bout wat he got on cause haterz cnt afford it………i wouldnt wear it but dnt hate cause he got da knots 2 buy iy n u dnt dat hat can pay for ya mortgage n buy u furniture lmaooooooooo
BP3 comin soon go cop it
Whats the points? the hats not that special and the song…
C/s # 41 President’s only black for convenience, his white family put him in the white house… IMO!
word up PETA gon jump his ass real hard
Hov got the whole corpse on his head
PETA gon chop his head off
execution style
loll run hovi
they comin
run