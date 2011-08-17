Jay-Z Says J. Cole’s Debut Album Is A Classic?

Jay’s protégé had the daunting task of playing the album for his Roc Nation boss. “When I played him the album, I could gauge his response not on what he said, but what his vibe was,” Cole exclusively tells Rap-Up.com. “I linked up with [Roc Nation executive] Rich Kleiman and he said he was with Jay-Z later that night. Out of nowhere, Jay said, ‘So Cole got a classic. That motherfucker.’”

Full Story: Rap Up