Jay-Z Says J. Cole’s Debut Album Is A Classic?

Jay’s protégé had the daunting task of playing the album for his Roc Nation boss. “When I played him the album, I could gauge his response not on what he said, but what his vibe was,” Cole exclusively tells Rap-Up.com. “I linked up with [Roc Nation executive] Rich Kleiman and he said he was with Jay-Z later that night. Out of nowhere, Jay said, ‘So Cole got a classic. That motherfucker.’”
Do you think J. Cole will deliver a classic with, “Cole World: The Sideline Story,” on September 27th.
Can’t wait till it drop…
he has potential to do so, cole that dude but the word “classic” gets misused too much these days
First of all, a classic is something that you’ll remember thru years…No one can predict a classic!
I never heard Jay-Z call an album a classic before, so it’s got to be really dope. 9/27 Can’t wait!!
lol tru Eric,that exactly what I was thinking so it must be good..I’m rootin for dude I really hope all his hard work he’s puttin into this album pays off..if your a fan go out and support em don’t download it.
Could it be a classic or is this jays way of throwing some support Coles way since he never gave him that verse he was waiting on…could be…could be some bull****!
lol why jay-z said “That Mother Fucker” For after he said he got a classic
Expecting big things from
this album.
Classic albums are good albums that have their own sound and s style like no other. J cole can easily do a classic cause he sounds like noone else thats out right now.
WE DONT BELIEVE YOU, U NEED MORE PEOPLE…AND THAT FIRST SINGLE SUCKS…JAY Z HAS GREAT MARKETING SKILLS SO THIS HAS TO BE ONE OF THEM…WE SHALL WAIT AND SEE…GHOST…
The funny thing is big krit album come out the same day, so atleast one classic album will drop
Album 10 dollars you like it’s 10g’s this shit food for thought the same as 2 number 3s…..go out and buy it when it drops all you DJ Download cats haha. New Britain,CT stand up..uugh
I feel the same way as Trell… Follow me on Twitter @iCry5tal & I’ll follow u back…
Since Jigga had time to sit down and listen to the album, Im gonna go ahead and think that the whole “Man I really need that Jay-Z verse” schtick is just a marketing strategy. In order to make him seem more like the underdog. Jay wouldn’t let his artist just be out there sayin he’s not fulfilling his obligations.
fuck dis old ass nigga where beans n sp at huh
I think J Coles album will be a classic, nobody sounds like him, he sounds like nobody, Ive never heard a Cole song that wasnt interesting? And how much he cares about his fans he won’t let us hear a bad track from him
I will believe the hype when the album drop.
If he drops work out, than their is hope.
I sure hope so ’cause I’m going to buy that hood rat.
He probably will though. I see potential.
jay’s just making him struggle in his career like he did to kanye and every1 else. kanyes just the only one who could take it, an came out of it to be one of his best musical friends. i have a feeling hes doing the same thing with cole, testing his character and strengthening him up etc because lets be honest, if jay did give him the verse nd quoted every week as sayin hes the next big thing in hiphop then we would all see him as jay z’s little mini-me who’s getting spoiled with attention. Jay’s just stepping back and letting him be his own man
In Jay’s interview with Angie Martinez he said Cole completed the album, then Jay stepped on it and told him to record it again, then he did it again. This was his way of building an artist. Okay sure. In 2 years, Jay has mentioned every other rapper other than Cole. All I’m thinking is, its about time. And even in this statement, it did not come directly from Jay. It came from somebody who spoke to Jay. So who knows. Fuck it. Cole world, no radiator.