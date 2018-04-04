Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s no question that Jay-Z absolutely adores his 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Their lively father-daughter relationship has been well-documented from Blue getting writing credit on her dad’s Grammy Award-nominated project 4:44 to being captured on-camera embattled in an auction war with Tyler Perry over a $19,000 Sidney Portier painting while Jay playfully made an attempt to wrestle the auctioning paddle from her tiny hands.

But today Jay has another story to tell about his angelic daughter — this time it involves him taking on Daddy duties and rushing to get Blue to school on time. He shared the darling anecdote with David Letterman for his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he tells Letterman in a preview of the interview. As Jay is in the car, he glances over at his three kids, admiring how healthy they are and his thoughts are seemingly interjected by Blue’s little voice.

“‘Dad, I didn’t like the way you told me to get in the car the way you told me,’ — she’s six — ‘It hurt my feelings.'” Jay continues. “I turned around and I was like, that’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.”

The movie streaming service previously shared a few clips of Jay-Z’s impending Letterman interview. In one clip, the Roc Nation founder explained what made Eminem and Snoop Dogg good rappers and how he teared up when his mother, Gloria Carter, came out to him as gay.

David Letterman’s full My Next Guest Needs No Introduction conversation with Jay-Z is slated to appear on Netflix Friday, April 6.

Today (April 4), Jay and Beyonce celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, and some fans think new music must be on the way. The multi-million dollar couple privately got married in 2008 and share three children together, Blue Ivy and newborn twins Sir and Rumi. The couple slated to hit the road together again for their On The Run II Tour, which kicks off this summer and is set to wrap up in Seattle this coming October.