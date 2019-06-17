Getty Image

Over the weekend, yet another video of a violent police encounter made waves on the internet. Back in May, police in Phoenix, Arizona allegedly pulled over Dravon Ames, 22, and his pregnant fiancée Iesha Harper, 24, after it was reported that their four-year-old child had stolen a doll from a dollar store. What ensued was a harrowing, high-intensity confrontation in which police swarmed the young family with guns drawn, shouting expletives and threatening to kill them. The entire encounter — which is hard to watch — was captured on video by a passerby.

Harper and Ames have since declared that they are seeking legal action against the city of Phoenix. In a notice of claim filed last week, the couple claimed that “the police officers committed battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest and infliction of emotional distress in addition to violating their civil rights.” They are suing the city for $10 million.

It now appears they will be receiving some pretty high-profile assistance in their fight. According to AZ Central, Team Roc — the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation — has offered to provide legal support for the Phoenix couple. Team ROC is calling for the termination of the police officers involved in the incident. A PR spokesperson for the organization, Didier Morais, said that they want to “ensure the well-being of the children.” Team ROC has secured high-profile attorney Alex Spiro to join the family’s legal team pro-bono and plans on filing against one of the officers for child neglect, Morais said.

“There is no place for that behavior in our world – let alone our justice system – and we are calling for the immediate termination of the police officers in question,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said. “We are committed to supporting the family to ensure that justice is served.”