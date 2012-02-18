Jeremy Lin Covers TIME Magazine After Five Games (Kobe Bryant Was Never On The Cover)





TIME magazine has decided to have Jeremy Lin on their cover for issues heading to Asia after leading the New York Knicks to a winning streak(nowat 7). Do you feel this is too soon for such a honor, Michael Jordan has only been on the cover once and Kobe Bryant never. I’m rooting for Jeremy Lin like everyone else in NY, but can you at least let the season finish and see what he can do in the playoffs before you put him on magazine covers?

Photo via TIME