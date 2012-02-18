Jeremy Lin Covers TIME Magazine After Five Games (Kobe Bryant Was Never On The Cover)

TIME magazine has decided to have Jeremy Lin on their cover for issues heading to Asia after leading the New York Knicks to a winning streak(nowat 7). Do you feel this is too soon for such a honor, Michael Jordan has only been on the cover once and Kobe Bryant never. I’m rooting for Jeremy Lin like everyone else in NY, but can you at least let the season finish and see what he can do in the playoffs before you put him on magazine covers?
Photo via TIME
that boy is Asian n of course Time is thinking business, can u imagine how many magazines would be sold in Asia?? it’s dat $imple !!
Not only has he not played wit Melo yet, but he aint even play against any top teams yet ( The Heat being one ) dude gonna have a target on his back for the rest of the season
Pretty much, he will have to keep this up now.
He’s on his 14th minute….. I hope he takes advantage before the 15th…
how can you being a blogger even ask the question of is it too soon to be on mag covers. it wasnt too soon to blog about him everywhere else right? it wasnt too soon to get the back page of daily news and post and all that. you better than anybody should know that this might not last till the playoffs so get money while the money is there to get. kobe will still be here, lebron been on the cover already but he will also still be here.
jeremy lin might not be here next month and thats millions of dollars being lost if u dont capitalize on that shit now. if africans arent already selling jeremy lin winter hats and tshirts and shit they fuckin up
There is a big difference between a blog post and a TIME magazine cover,which isn’t even a sports magazine.
Time isn’t a sports magazine. They don’t care about what he’s done on the court or how long he’s done it for. What Lin has done is amazing in that he’s created INSTANT SUPER stardom. Lebron was that. Kobe never had anything like that and Jordan was confined to the restrictions of the limited success of the NBA for his time. Lin has transcended sports, plain and simple. Right about now is perfect timing.
Lin has transcended sports because of his race?
To a large degree, yes. But you of all people should understand that it isn’t his race, or that he went to Harvard or any of that. Put simply, he’s hot. He’s what’s popping. Time understands that and its their only interest. The US has been waiting for an opportunity to break bread in China forever. Remember Yao? Who else you know gets voted into the All-star game ever single year, injured or not, accomplished or not. These marketing folks know what they are doing.
^ u should be writing editorials ^ & im a kobe fan saying that
Thank you humbly, brother. Some day perhaps.
This is bigger than basketball. It’s bigger than sports. Taiwanese American, Ivy leaue, Undrafted, D League player. MSG stock is up 10% since Lin started playing, close to it’s all time high. Highest jersey sales in the league since he started playing. Huge Asian population in NYC and around the world that the Knicks and NBA will make millions off of. There is a lot going on outside of basketball that landed him the Time mag cover.
DAME EVERYONE needa stop suckn this guys lil pee pee foreal. he gone fall off soon
Ok lets be honest, if Lin was any other race than Asian he would only be mentioned as a top candidate for rookie of the year or most improved since this is his 2nd year. Yes his play has been terrific but the East tops teams haven’t had a shot at him and we still have yet to see how he matched up against a top-tier point guard i.e. Rose, Westbrook, Paul….
Blake Griffin won Rookie of the Year in his second year…
i smell media propaganda
no matter what you have to say about the guy you have to admit hes doing very good. the knicks were on a 5 game skid before lin started playing good. no they are on a 7 game winning streak. the only good toom theyve played was the lakers and look at the game that lin had. he came through
but the Lakers have no PG to match up and they struggle with scoring PG’s. Who is Derek Fisher going to stop?
Its called Marketing Nigel. It doesn’t have to make sense. It just has to bring in money. Plain and simple.
NEW YORK TIMES
maybe when kobe plays for new york? but jordan didn’t but thats jordan
and saying that kobe did not make the list is a stupid thing to say. where are lins rings? im not a kobe fan, im just saying
lmao. niggas be crying
It’s cause Jordan was a phenomenon, and Lin is asian. As much as the kid is raw on the court, we all know he made times cause he’s asian and he’s good. Kobe was just another black guy good at basketball to them, which is pretty common these days. Props to him, but you have to be ignorant to not think his race played a part in this.