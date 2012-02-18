Jeremy Lin Covers TIME Magazine After Five Games (Kobe Bryant Was Never On The Cover)

02.18.12 6 years ago 23 Comments


TIME magazine has decided to have Jeremy Lin on their cover for issues heading to Asia after leading the New York Knicks to a winning streak(nowat 7). Do you feel this is too soon for such a honor, Michael Jordan has only been on the cover once and Kobe Bryant never. I’m rooting for Jeremy Lin like everyone else in NY, but can you at least let the season finish and see what he can do in the playoffs before you put him on magazine covers?

Photo via TIME

Around The Web

TAGSjeremy linPICTURESSPORTS VIDEOS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP