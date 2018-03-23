Jhene Aiko stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a couple of friends today to give her 2017 album Trip a little promo bump, and absolutely smashed a dreamy, neon-splashed performance of the album single “Sativa.”

Accompanied by the track’s guests Rae Sremmurd, who are currently promoting their own upcoming album Sremmlife 3, and a harpist, Jhene gave the mellow “Sativa” a little extra oomph with some of her live attitude that doesn’t always come across on her laid-back studio recordings. Although she had to clean up a few of the lyrics for the daytime talk show audience, with “Weed Moms” being a thing now, I’m sure Ellen’s fans appreciated her song about a strain of marijuana far more than they would have even a decade ago.

Swae Lee set off the performance with his signature lilt before Jhene took center stage, hitting a little rapper bop as she serenaded the audience with the backing of a harp player and a stripped-down live band. Slim Jxmmi makes his appearance late in the performance, popping up from somewhere backstage to deliver his bouncy verse.

The performance was actually the second time Jhene has graced the Ellen stage after showing up in 2015 to perform her Souled Out hit, “The Worst.”