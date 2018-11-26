Dreamville rapper JID goes on a lyrical rampage on his head-turning new album, DiCaprio 2, grabbing the internet’s attention with tongue-twisting, mind-bending wordplay and inventive, imaginative flows that have Twitter buzzing. It’s not all that common to stuff your album with rap standouts like ASAP Ferg, J Cole, Joey Badass, and Method Man and completely blow away your guest rappers, but that’s exactly what JID does on DiCaprio 2.
The East Atlanta, XXL Freshman-approved spitter rhymes like he’s on a mission to set a record for words per minute, whipping slippery slang around like a fistful of freshly cooked spaghetti, and everything sticks to the wall with beats from rising Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania producer Christo, Kenny Beats, J Cole, and Wondagurl, among others. Much of the cohesive, consistent vibe can be attributed to the late Mac Miller, who worked extensively with JID on DiCaprio 2 before his passing — a favor JID returned by opening the October 31 tribute show for Mac.
The rap clinic JID puts on throughout the album sparked a ton of discussion on Twitter when it released at midnight this morning, but none of it as harsh as the rapper appeared to worry it would. Much of the commentary revolves around the impression his raps left on listeners, with fans praising individual bars as much as JID himself for putting so much dedication into them.
Check out DiCaprio 2 here and see more highlights from the Twitter discussion below.
