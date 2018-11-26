Dreamville rapper JID goes on a lyrical rampage on his head-turning new album, DiCaprio 2, grabbing the internet’s attention with tongue-twisting, mind-bending wordplay and inventive, imaginative flows that have Twitter buzzing. It’s not all that common to stuff your album with rap standouts like ASAP Ferg, J Cole, Joey Badass, and Method Man and completely blow away your guest rappers, but that’s exactly what JID does on DiCaprio 2.

The East Atlanta, XXL Freshman-approved spitter rhymes like he’s on a mission to set a record for words per minute, whipping slippery slang around like a fistful of freshly cooked spaghetti, and everything sticks to the wall with beats from rising Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania producer Christo, Kenny Beats, J Cole, and Wondagurl, among others. Much of the cohesive, consistent vibe can be attributed to the late Mac Miller, who worked extensively with JID on DiCaprio 2 before his passing — a favor JID returned by opening the October 31 tribute show for Mac.

This project about to drop and I’m feeling everything, I’m sensitive as fuck right now so everyone say the meanest thing U could say to me right now 😂 add salt to the wound😬🤷🏽‍♂️that’s how social media works right — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 26, 2018

The rap clinic JID puts on throughout the album sparked a ton of discussion on Twitter when it released at midnight this morning, but none of it as harsh as the rapper appeared to worry it would. Much of the commentary revolves around the impression his raps left on listeners, with fans praising individual bars as much as JID himself for putting so much dedication into them.

Check out DiCaprio 2 here and see more highlights from the Twitter discussion below.

JID twitter coming together tonight pic.twitter.com/d7q0eeK5ec — Alf (@ryanalph) November 25, 2018

proud of my boy @JIDsv on the album, thanks for lettin me get these j cole jokes off, y’all killed it, tonight is history https://t.co/38Db05R1kH — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) November 26, 2018

You rap like you really give a shit about rapping. Wtf is wrong with you?! — Rob Markman 💭💭💭 (@RobMarkman) November 26, 2018

GO LISTEN TO @JIDsv NEW TAPE THIS INSTANT — wus poppin jimbo (@BillRatchet) November 26, 2018

@JIDsv u cooking with spice over there !! 🔥🔥🔥 — Alchemist (@Alchemist) November 26, 2018

This JID album is sequenced like a fucking 90s album but with the fresh sounds of today. Like…THIS IS AN ALBUM ALBUM. IM LITERALLY SHAKING. — suede Chelsea boots got ruined by hypebeasts (@cjoker10) November 26, 2018

Ur a good ass rapper. Bitch — Rich Brian (@richbrian) November 26, 2018

Wow….this JID album…excuse me…this JID Performance….incredible. — BlackShikamaru (@YourMusicWhore) November 26, 2018

Jid is absolutely going fucking off on "Off Da Zoinkys" — Jamez I LYFT ☁️ (@Lyfties) November 26, 2018