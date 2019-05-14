Getty Image

The rapidly rising Dreamville Records rapper JID may hail from Atlanta, but he gave Irving Plaza’s New York crowd exactly what they wanted during his Monday night stop there on his Catch Me If You Can tour, bringing out hometown heroes ASAP Ferg, Bas, Joey Badass, and honorary New Yorker J. Cole during his performance. Each artist that he brought out has a feature on his recently released album, DiCaprio 2. JID also introduced the crowd to fellow newcomer YBN Cordae, with whom he’s hitting the road this fall as part of Logic’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind tour. Check out footage from JID’s high-powered performance of “Off Deez” with J. Cole below.

JID’s Catch Me If You Can Tour previously crossed paths with his fellow Dreamville rapper Bas’ tour in Orange County in February, but neither rapper appeared during each other’s concerts, as they took place on separate days at the same venue. The New York crowd was plenty amped to get all the free guests, but JID’s frenetic raps and mosquito-buzz beats were likely all he would have needed to put on an unforgettable show. Check out some tweets from the show below.

Ill never forget this. JID, Saba, Bas, Mereba, Mez, A$AP Ferg, YBN Cordae, Joey Bada$$, and motherfucking J. Cole at one concert- 20ft away from me. No concert will ever top this, thank you @JIDsv/@sabaPIVOT pic.twitter.com/50XCpfGKJr — Giio (@g_z_g_z_g_z) May 14, 2019

J.I.D brought out Joey Bada$$ to perform Hot Box with him in New York! @JIDsv @joeyBADASS pic.twitter.com/4Bjmwkm6Hd — Joey Bada$$ Fan Page (@joeyBADASSpage) May 14, 2019

The Catch Me If You Can tour will continue through July, taking JID overseas to finish off his months-long run before returning to the US to prepare for his next tour with Logic and Cordae.