It should be well-known that Atlanta Dreamville rapper JID is a bit of a film buff just from the title of his latest album, DiCaprio 2, but just in case it wasn’t already evident, he makes sure to flex his film knowledge in his new video for “Off Da Zoinkys.” Recruiting Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort as a stand-in for Elliott Gould, JID recreates the iconic opening of the 1973 noir classic The Long Goodbye, based on the novel by Raymond Chandler.

JID himself only appears in the Scott Lazer-directed video in quick snippets as the primary action follow Elgort around his tiny Los Angeles apartment while he apparently prepares to go out. JID, meanwhile, is having a party on an opposite balcony, which Elgort sees as he gazes out of his window at the end of the video. It’s a quirky concept for a video, but one that perfectly showcases JID’s cinephile personality while making use of his high-profile Hollywood friendships.

Meanwhile, the Dreamville rapper is still on his recently-extended Catch Me If You Can Tour, spreading the word of his masterful lyricism and unorthodox creative sensibilities to the East Coast as he prepares for his upcoming appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. You can also catch him in new Reebok commercial for the brand’s Alter the Icon campaign, showing off his one-of-a-kind style and explaining his grandma-gifted pen name.