Jim Jones Will Be Teaching A Six Week Course On Music

Class is in session and this time, hip hop superstar Jim Jones is the teacher. Tuesday, April 27, 2010 kicks off a 6 week high school course, entitled Music Business 101, presented by Entertainers for Education Alliance (E4EA). Jim Jones will be heading the class along with numerous selected guest speakers. After class Jim will head over to Fordham University to lecture on aspects of the music business at 6pm on April 27th 2010.

The course will give 25 lucky students a once in a lifetime opportunity of learning the behind the scenes of the music industry. “Jim has been a longstanding E4EA board member,” said Tonya Lewis, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Entertainers 4 Education Alliance Inc. “He is a true hip hop talent who will teach and inspire kids about the many aspects of the music industry. We know he will have a positive impact on the kids.” As a recording artist and industry executive, Jones will provide a real life perspective to students. Music Business 101 will reveal the fundamentals and business practices of the music industry and also explore creative content, artist management, music operations, music business threats, opportunities and networking. Even more interesting Jim Jones will discuss intellectual property issues, production and distribution models and potential entrepreneur opportunities that are available.