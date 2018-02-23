Jimmy Kimmel Parodied Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Video As Only He Could With A Dollar Store Shopping Spree

#Drake #Jimmy Kimmel
02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Drake had the hip-hop world in an uproar after his “God’s Plan” video dropped last week. The Toronto rhymer unabashedly reps the 6, but decided to come stateside for what he deemed the most important thing he’s ever done. The budget for “God’s Plan” was $996,631.90, and Drake spent every penny of it. He didn’t blow it on elaborate sets or vehicle rentals however – he gave it all away to Floridians in need. The good deed has inspired a range of commendation and commentary, so it’s only natural that it inspires some comedy as well.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel decided to parody the video with the help of the show’s very own Guillermo. Kimmel’s foil set out to imitate the video — except Kimmel gave him $100 to run wild with in a .99 cent store. Armed with a stack of ones, Guillermo set out to do his own good deeds – but the reaction wasn’t quite as touching as “God’s Plan.” He offered to buy an entire grocery store one 99 cent item. He gave an older man a dollar for a loaf of bread. Guillermo even made it rain on a poor lady trying to purchase a blanket. The kicker is when he offered a woman a $96 dollar “Guillermoney” check and told her, “It’d be great if you cried and you thanked me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGS"god's plan"Drakejimmy kimmel

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP