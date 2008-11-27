Joe Budden Gets Home Sick

Budden is cornyyyyyyyy
that guy at the end looked like he gonna fuck BUTTONS up lol
woww…he missed his girlfriend,he missed his dog, he missed his cat,he missed his house,he missed his strip club and after all that I miss my son…hum!
he looks like powder wit a tan lmao
LOL I miss his girl too goddamn it. Mmmmm Tahiti I sure could go for some of that. Maybe alot of that I dont think you would just want (some) of somethin like that.
Buddens is corny….iunno if ya’ll notice, this nigga is a fucking loser. he’s a lame. that guy at the end was gonna snuff him in the face i could tell; this fool buddens loves too much attention…kinda like a bitch
corny or not Buddens is best rapper out hands down and u tellin me Jay-Z big ass glasses,Weezy kissin dudes,Kanye tight ass jean u tellin me them aint corny? JOE BUDDENS IS THE GOAT FAGGOTS
Budden is cornyyyyyyyy
that guy at the end looked like he gonna fuck BUTTONS up lol
woww…he missed his girlfriend,he missed his dog, he missed his cat,he missed his house,he missed his strip club and after all that I miss my son…hum!
he looks like powder wit a tan lmao
LOL I miss his girl too goddamn it. Mmmmm Tahiti I sure could go for some of that. Maybe alot of that I dont think you would just want (some) of somethin like that.
Buddens is corny….iunno if ya’ll notice, this nigga is a fucking loser. he’s a lame. that guy at the end was gonna snuff him in the face i could tell; this fool buddens loves too much attention…kinda like a bitch
corny or not Buddens is best rapper out hands down and u tellin me Jay-Z big ass glasses,Weezy kissin dudes,Kanye tight ass jean u tellin me them aint corny? JOE BUDDENS IS THE GOAT FAGGOTS