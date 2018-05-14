Getty Image

Joe Budden is furthering his pivot from full-time rapper to full-time media personality by finally inking a deal with P Diddy’s Revolt media outlet. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it comes on the heels of Revolt’s disheartening layoffs of a third of their staff, which may indicate the lucrative nature of their arrangement. Budden and Diddy have been in talks for months, ever since Joe Budden left Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” show. Last December, Diddy and Budden celebrated New Year’s Eve together and had many hip-hop fans speculating on what role Budden would have at Revolt.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The hip-hop culture-focused media outlet and television station announced a State Of The Culture talk show that Budden will be producing and hosting starting this summer. Diddy told Billboard that “finally, Joe Budden is officially part of the REVOLT family. Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

Budden currently has a Joe Budden Podcast with co-hosts Mal and Rory and had recently been doing a weekly show on YouTube called The Pullup which invited entertainers and hip-hop media personalities to converse on the happenings within the hip-hop game. It’s unclear Budden’s new deal with Revolt means for both shows.