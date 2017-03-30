Next week, after a two year long wait, Joey Badass will finally release his second album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. We were already pretty excited to wrap our ears around Joey’s latest project, but our anticipation was cranked through the roof after we heard this fire new track that he dropped today. Titled “Rockabye Baby,” the song goes is a certified banger that gets a major assist from ScHoolboy Q.

Badass taps into his socially conscious side on the track, taking aim at the President and calling on others to join him in echoing YG’s famous refrain, if they can stomach it. “If you ’bout this revolution, please stand up / We ain’t got no one to trust / Time is running up, feel the burn in my gut / And if you got the guts, scream, ‘F**k Donald Trump’”

Yesterday, Joey took to Instagram to unveil his next record’s official artwork. “Shoutout to @tonywhlgn for designing and Gari Askew for shooting,” he wrote.

All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ drops on April 7. Check out the full track list below.

1. “Good Morning Amerikkka”

2. “For My People”

3. “Temptation”

4. “Land of the Free”

5. “Devastated”

6. “Y U Don’t Love Me?”

7. “Rockabye” Feat. ScHoolboy Q

8. “Ring The Alarm” Feat. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution and Meechy Darko

9. “Super Predator” Feat. Styles P

10. “Babylon” Feat. Chronixx

11. “Legendary” Feat. J. Cole

12. “Amerikkkan Idol”