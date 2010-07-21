John Gotti’s Son Comments On Rick Ross Using The “Teflon Don” Nickname

“He should have asked for permission. A standup, respectable guy would come and ask ‘If I could use the nickname,'” Agnello, who is trying to launch a music career under the name Carmine Gotti, said of Ross. “I think he’s a great artist, but you can’t just start calling yourself that to sell records …He wants to go for that whole image, but hey, be yourself.”
“Only in America can you go from being a corrections officer to calling yourself Teflon Don,” Agnello said, noting Ross’ former career.
Damn he went in, all Rick Ross got to do is give him a verse and he will be over it.
Video of Rick Ross arriving at his Miami release party in a helicopter below.
he should b mad rick ross aint who he say he is at least ask 4 permission like dat other rapper GOTTI or somethin like day but ay i used 2 lov watchin growin up gotti
Shut up Carmine. It aint like John Gotti got a Copywrite on the name “Teflon Don”. ANd he didnt name himself that anyway, the Newspapers and Media did. Your 15 min of fame is now officially over dude.
hahaha there is nothing rick ross can do if he diss the kid he a dead man running……..
Alao, what about all the “Gotti’s” runnin around in rap the last 50 years?? You aint comment on them askin for permission..And who the hell you think you are anyway. YOU are not MADE my friend. Stay in your place.
ye, a lot of “gotti”s running around in hiphop, but i think only one used to be a cop
whats funny to me is watching how the same news is reported on different sites
on rtny, its “john gotti`s son comments”
on thisis50 its “john gotti`s son outraged”
lol
what did i say that needs to be moderated ?
‘Only in America can you go from being a corrections officer to calling yourself Teflon Don” enough said. Are yall dat blind, defending the fake. It doesn’t matter how much you got or where you are in ur career, the dude ain’t lying. Yall r some fools lol
I think Carmine is a bit out of his mind but the fact blacks continue to idolize racist mobsters is troubling.
KRS-One said it the best but I can’t find a quote.
carmine your muse is running low go to the jersey shore and fist pump somewhere fam u aint did nothing in your life but fight your soft big lil bro cuz
Shout out to the lil homie Carmine. Dudes on here getting mad @Carmine for speaking his mind. Cant wait for the new numbers to come out next week.
its offical ross gets zero love from the sreets he stay stealling real g’s names images ect.. i m just waiting for a g to put two in his fat gat then he can be like biggie for real. this guys whole career is based of steal/trying be like realer mother fuckers. freeway rick ross, john gotti, meech, albert, biggie etc.. stop supporting this c.o
I couldn’t have said it better! Only in America … Filled with cornballs who love cornballs
This is stupid because it was either the NY Post or the NY Daily News that started calling duke that. I will say though, I think it’s stupid when rappers take the names of these “gangsters”, especially when the Black ones take on the Italian monikers.
Ya’ll crazy if you don’t think this kid’s family isn’t still Mafiaoso to the bone. Wouldn’t none of you keyboard warriors talk that shit in his face. You would be “sleeping with the fishes” like them mobsters use to say. I would bet any amount of money that this young boy is more gangsta then officer William. Officer william would call the police on you, Carmine would have some some wise guys visit your family, big difference.
RICK ROSS AKA RICKY ROZAY IS MORE OF A DRUG KINGPIN THAN JOHN GOTTI EVER WAS
HIS DEAD ASS SHOULD BE HONORED ROSS IS USING HIS NICK NAME
TEFLON DON WILL SELL 650K ; GIVE ME MY CREDIT WHEN THE ONE DAY SALES PREDICTION COME OUT ON HITSDAILYDOUBLE
ps: dnt 4get PLEASE dnt 4get the REAL noreaga owes him 99 favors
^^^ Can you guys believe this shit ?
that’s some disrespectful shit you pulled right there.
from now on IAMREALTALK has no more credibility on this website, I’m just gonna ignore everything he posts.
@OuttaDisWorld
I think homeboy is being sarcastic. Notice the “real noreaga…”line.
God im tierd of rick ross this and rick ross that he fake,when it all cums down to it he’s still the cop/ or close to it,and whats up with everyone one saying they like biggie noones like biggie but biggie and he gone so let it go.
agnello lol thas funny but he’s 100% right… a standup guy would ask permission….how many ppl does officer ricky want to be….
1. albert anatasia – Murder Inc.
2. telfon don- john gotti
3. Scarface- tony montana
4. correction offecer- william roberts
5. larry hoover- GD
6. Big Meech- BMF
7. MC Hammer
But his album was kinda hot cant front but its premises are based on other ppl’s lives and the fact he fukin LIED therefore cant support did download tho….hoffa
hahahahah how are u ppl still defendn this FRAUD yo, lol i really dont geddit!!!
Its like everyday is Halloween fa dis fat nigga, he jus wakes up, and turns into anotha muthafucka…that he isnt.
who’s next???
big Tookie
Avon Barksdale
Rayful Edmond
Khadafi
Bin Laden
lol, Hitler
Castro
or maybe the next gangsta he’ll take after is Plies???, lol that’s a double negative
and even if the media coined the term ”teflon don”, he’s nuthn close to mafioso, so why take it and sprint 100 yrds wit it….Carmines right
and ps. Mafioso’s dont even fuck wit blks like dat neway, lol i never understood why niggas be taken such a liken to dem, and dey really dont like us
William L. Roberts = A man with Multiple Personality Disorder.
Damnn Mr.AKA might b a marked man now… SmH i fuxxs with Ross though…. The album ill though too… But hey you could look at it from a diff view he’s basically keeping it real and saying he idolizes the G’s before him.. And that C.O thing who said he wasnt the dirtiest cop alive… You gotta realize people theirs criminals in every aspect of life including cops J. Edgar Hoover (FBI’s Founder) is a prime example of that…. Ross juss hustling you cant hate him for that….. TEFLON DON IN STORES NOW!!!!
Lmao! About time, this fraud thinks he is someone he’s not…all he does is research shit on other men… He doesn’t like himself
rick ross keep doin yo thang man any real real nigga kno that u cant tell how a man lived his life unless u lived his life…yea he was a c.o. for three years so what if he was lying about all this dont u think somebody from miami woulda put him on full blast i mean it is dade county…and lebron u weak as fuck kobe bryant should father u no homo..
I never understood why Rappers want real gangster names anyway. Rappers are not gangster or talk gangster shit. Gangsters don’t talk about it and they especially do not glorify it. Rappers are just niggers who talk way too much.
CARMINE IS PUSSY I SEEN YOUNG BOY IN LONG ISLAND, HE SOFT AS A CUP CAKE. END YA “RAP” CAREER BEFORE IT STARTS, YOU RICH DO SELF PRODUCTIVE!
if Rick Rozay disses a known mafioso then he should keep rappin about his pretend gangster lifestyle, i bet u won’t get one peep outta him
Who cares. His father was a racist towards blacks. It’s like Pac when took Makaveli from Niccolo Machiavelli. That was his once he took it. He decided to do something different with it. He study him to the point where he was no longer great to him, so he took it and made it his. Idk if Ross actually studied Gotti, but it goes with how life has been treating him for the past 2 years.
I can’t Respect what dude is saying just for the fact that. ross been promoting the album title for almost a whole year before the album dropped. if you had that big of a problem with it, you would of been said something. when you on top that’s when the hating starts. who cares what he did in his past. the same readers that never sold a nik, ounce, or anything in they life but going to school just like I am. hiphop is storytelling have we forgot that?
man ricky aint shit he just a rapper
like you guys seriously think this fat dude some kind of a drug lorn in MIA? C’mon guys he just does that for entertaining he never been close to selling cocaine.
Finally someone said somethin about damn time
THE real funny thing is that he went from Rick Ross to now Teflon Don…he’ll have a new name by the time the next album comes out…just like he attached himself to the whole FreeMason talk, when no one had mentioned him…he creates personalities to stay relevant.
@IamRealTalk hop off the fake ass niggah rick ross dick..
he fake as shit u dumb fuck… he will b luckyy if he pushes 80 k
& i couldnt of said it better myself “Only in America can you go from being a corrections officer to calling yourself Teflon Don,”
free your mind and the rest will follow!!!
Ross will sell well!
Don’t hate his hustle hate the industry!!!
Carmine should have enough money or enough angles to make money to stay out of Rap/hip hop AND Ross can actually claim the teflon Don moniker seeing he also survived Curtis’ attack! as did fat joe…lmao!
rick ross is a total fake he is made up if he was a dirty co he would have been locked up everything about him is fake and all u fake internet gangstas keep buying his shit and letting him make u belive he is a real gangsta all he does is rap about other peoples lives the pussy aint put a real min of work in on the streets hes the reason rap is the way it is now all fake it just shows u that if u got money u can become whatever u want i have never and will never buy anything undercover ross ever makes its like fake titties yea they look nice but we all can c they r fake i wish one of these real gangstas who lives rick is exploiting show him how real gangstas get down and lay his fat ass out hip hop is dead and rick ross is the reason
i don’t understand why y’all get offended by what he calls himself or his albums. like teflon don works for him b/c he weathered all y’all haters, but none of what you said stuck. after the CO ish came out, all y’all said his career was gonna be over.. truth is, he’s probably gonna have a number one week.
it’s all entertainment at the end of the day. i love movies too but i don’t think the actors have to be gangsters, fbi, whatever to convince me of their roles as one long enough for me to enjoy watching. same thing about rap, books, poems, etc.. the lyrics (most important part) paint us a picture. that picture can be understood WORLDWIDE not just in the “hood”. that’s why hip hop has survived this long. Y’all haters are the ones killing hip hop.
please excuse ross,hes going thru an identity crises
actually “that dude” if you ever watched their reality show you would know that they did adress the rapper gotti from boo$gotti
come on now if yo pops was locked up and a C.O was use’n his name you be hot to
Are you only certified in the dope game if you come into this world with a flock of birds? I think not. What ever tha man did to get on is what he did. Mafia Music 2 he said ” I’m only here to superceed my successors”…..And last but not least John Gotti “Teflon Don” Giving respect to those he idolizes. All through his album he leaves little hints of admiration and respect. Meech, Hoover, Biggie, Pac. I was a CO for a year. That has nothing to do with who i am now, how i make my bread, or my image. Botton line is the mans album is FIRE!!! If it was’nt, n!99@’s wouldn’t be hatin the way they are…