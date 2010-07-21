John Gotti’s Son Comments On Rick Ross Using The “Teflon Don” Nickname

#Rick Ross
07.21.10 8 years ago 42 Comments

“He should have asked for permission. A standup, respectable guy would come and ask ‘If I could use the nickname,'” Agnello, who is trying to launch a music career under the name Carmine Gotti, said of Ross. “I think he’s a great artist, but you can’t just start calling yourself that to sell records …He wants to go for that whole image, but hey, be yourself.”

“Only in America can you go from being a corrections officer to calling yourself Teflon Don,” Agnello said, noting Ross’ former career.

Full Story: NY Daily News

Damn he went in, all Rick Ross got to do is give him a verse and he will be over it.

Video of Rick Ross arriving at his Miami release party in a helicopter below.

via Halo Media

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross
TAGSRealTalk FeaturedRick Ross

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP