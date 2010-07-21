John Gotti’s Son Comments On Rick Ross Using The “Teflon Don” Nickname

“He should have asked for permission. A standup, respectable guy would come and ask ‘If I could use the nickname,'” Agnello, who is trying to launch a music career under the name Carmine Gotti, said of Ross. “I think he’s a great artist, but you can’t just start calling yourself that to sell records …He wants to go for that whole image, but hey, be yourself.”

“Only in America can you go from being a corrections officer to calling yourself Teflon Don,” Agnello said, noting Ross’ former career.

Full Story: NY Daily News