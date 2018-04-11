John Legend Is The Latest Person Of Interest To Weigh In On The Beyonce Biting Scandal

04.11.18 53 mins ago

“If they’re tryna party with the queen / they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” Beyonce raps in DJ Khaled’s “Top Off.” John Legend, fresh off his NBC live musical Jesus Christ Superstar, appears to have signed that NDA, if his latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is any indication.

Just before the show’s taping, Ellen found out that John’s wife Chrissy Teigen actually knows who bit Beyonce in the face. Of course Ellen asked her guest John that same question. “We weren’t there, first of all,” he said, “but we know people who were there and they know who it was. We know who it was. We’re not talking about it though.” John actually smirks when he says this.

That story comes courtesy of Tiffany Haddish, who says that she even offered to fight the actress after she saw Beyonce storm off, though she refused to identify the culprit. The offender is widely believed to be Sanaa Lathan, though she joined the ranks of Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence in denying any wrongdoing. “There’s people out here biting Beyonce!” Tiffany told GQ.

Meanwhile, as John revealed later on Ellen, his and Chrissy’s toddler daughter Luna recently achieved another developmental milestone: “She said Beyonce for the first time,” he says. “It was like, that was Luna’s first Beyonce, I should write it down in her baby book. We were listening to Lemonade in the car, and Chrissy and I were talking about Beyonce. Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said ‘Beyonce’ in the car.”

