Jorja Smith’s hard work continues to pay off. Today the rising and promising R&B singer announced her debut album Lost & Found, featuring songs she wrote over the past three years from age 17 onward. (Yes, you did the math right — she is only 20 years old.) Fortunately Lost & Found will include previously released singles “Where Did I Go,” “Teenage Fantasy” and “Blue Lights,” which she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

This UK artist broke out overseas when Drake featured her not once, but twice in last year’s extended “playlist” project More Life. (He also called her an “incredible talent” with an “incredible voice” when he joined in Toronto to perform More Life‘s “Get it Together.”) Jorja has since collaborated with Stormzy on “Let Me Down” and good friend Kali Uchis on Isolation — another 2018 debut from a soul singer met with high anticipation. Kendrick Lamar also features Jorja’s haunted “I Am” in his ambitious Black Panther soundtrack.

See the complete tracklist for Lost And Found below.

1. “Lost And Found”

2. “Teenage Fantasy”

3. “Where Did I Go?”

4. “February 3rd”

5. “On Your Own”

6. “The One”

7. “Wondering Romance”

8. “Blue Lights”

9. “Lifeboats (Freestyle)”

10. “Goodbyes”

11. “Tomorrow”

12. “Don’t Watch Me Cry”

Lost And Found is out 6/8 via FAMM.