Juicy J Confirms A$AP Rocky’s New Album Is On The Way And It’s A ‘Masterpiece’

05.18.19 1 hour ago

A$AP Rocky fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new music. In a photo shared to his Twitter, Juicy J confirmed A$AP Rocky’s album is coming soon. “5:30am We cooked up a masterpiece!” the tweet says. The photo features Project Pat, Metro Boomin, and Crazy Mike, which could be hinting at a few album features.

A$AP has slowly revealed new music from his forthcoming LP, which will be his forth studio album following 2018’s Testing. The rapper premiered his new song “Babushka” earlier this year at a Minneapolis show.

This isn’t the first time Juicy J and A$AP have worked together. Juicy J was the co-executive producer for A$AP’s sophomore album At. Long. Last. ASAP. The duo also worked on Testing‘s “Gunz N Butter.”

A$AP Rocky recently debuted a DMX-inspired music video with A$AP Ferg for their song, “Pups.” The song pays homage to the veteran rapper by expanding on DMX’s famous verse “Where my dogs at?” The music video gets nostalgic while invoking the early 2000s MTV and VHS-era videos with jump cuts and analogue-style edits. Both Ferg and Rocky produced the video themselves with the help of a few friends.

No release date has been set for A$AP Rocky’s new album.

