Getty Image

Of all the explosive success of rappers from the so-called “Soundcloud rap” movement, perhaps none has been more successful than Juice WRLD. The “Lucid Dreams” rap crooner took his emo-punk mashup of hip-hop from relative obscurity to the top of the charts and fulfilled one of his own dreams by working with his idol Future on a joint album called WRLD On Drugs. Now, with two more successful solo albums in his repertoire, Juice has set his sights on another joint album with one of his musical heroes: Young Thug.

In a new profile with GQ, Juice let slip that he is working on a joint album with the slippery-voiced Atlanta genre-bender, with 10 songs already completed. “It’s going to happen,” he told GQ, “Just whenever we put it out, I don’t know.” While it wasn’t revealed if these will contain the same tracks that Thugger teased his fans with during a late-night Instagram Live session, it’s undoubtedly exciting news to the pair’s mutual fans, who will no doubt start pestering both on social media for that release as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in the profile, Juice talks about his pop-punk influences, weighs in on the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road,’ and reveals that he’s spent more on clothes in a month than some folks make all year (almost $40,000). Check it out here.