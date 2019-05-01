Getty Image

Eminem has been involved in his fair share of feuds in his time. His most recent adversary was Machine Gun Kelly, although that beef seems to have quieted down lately. However, he has a new detractor on the horizon, and it’s Justin Bieber. On his Instagram stories today, Bieber posted a screenshot of Eminem’s Kamikaze track “The Ringer” playing on his phone, which he followed with an image of text that reads, “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it.”

@justinbieber/Instagram

Eminem really does go after contemporary hip-hop on the track (with a few exceptions), saying, “I heard your mumblin’ but it’s jumbled in mumbo-jumbo / The era that I’m from will pummel you, that’s what it’s comin’ to / What the f*ck you’re gonna do when you run into it? / I’m gonna crumble you and I’ll take a number two / And dump on you, if you ain’t Joyner / If you ain’t Kendrick or Cole or Sean, then you’re a goner.”

Eminem also name-dropped Bieber in his “Kick Off” freestyle from December, saying, “Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him.”

This isn’t Bieber’s only beef of the moment, as he recently had some words for a TV host who accused him of lip syncing at Coachella.