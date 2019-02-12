Justine Skye Posted A Video That Allegedly Shows Sheck Wes Hopping A Fence To ‘Attack’ Her

02.12.19 1 day ago

Getty Image

Late last night, Sheck Wes decided to finally respond to accusations from Justine Skye that he had abused her. He wrote in his response, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.” Skye has seen the tweets, and she had some words of her own.

She wrote on Twitter this morning, “I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful.” She also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with somebody named “Chase B,” in which she says Wes may be in her home and breaking things, and that she locked herself in a room. She captioned the image, “All your friends know what happened.”

Shortly after that, she posted the video she mentioned in the first tweet, captioned, “Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too?” The ten-second video shows Wes walking down the side of a house and up to a fence that is about waist-high. He stops, says Justine’s name, then steps over the fence.

Wes’s response last night came after months of silence following the original accusations, which Skye made on Instagram back in November.

Around The Web

TAGSJustine SkyeSheck Wes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP