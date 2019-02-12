Getty Image

Late last night, Sheck Wes decided to finally respond to accusations from Justine Skye that he had abused her. He wrote in his response, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.” Skye has seen the tweets, and she had some words of her own.

She wrote on Twitter this morning, “I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful.” She also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with somebody named “Chase B,” in which she says Wes may be in her home and breaking things, and that she locked herself in a room. She captioned the image, “All your friends know what happened.”

I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful https://t.co/1idhM1p6Ue — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

All your friends know what happened pic.twitter.com/ojG2ODugmY — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Shortly after that, she posted the video she mentioned in the first tweet, captioned, “Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too?” The ten-second video shows Wes walking down the side of a house and up to a fence that is about waist-high. He stops, says Justine’s name, then steps over the fence.

Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too? pic.twitter.com/yGyEmIr3WN — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Wes’s response last night came after months of silence following the original accusations, which Skye made on Instagram back in November.