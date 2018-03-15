Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At last, Kali Uchis is ready for her big debut. While we’ve long known about her upcoming album, the soulful Columbian-American singer has finally announced that Isolation will be released April 6 on Interscope.

The news broke last night (March 14), when Kali made her first late-night TV appearance on The Tonight Show. She brought out frequent collaborator Tyler the Creator and performed with house band The Roots for this live rendition of current single “After The Storm.”

At this point, Kali has been making waves for years now. Her debut mixtape Drunken Babble, released in 2012 on Datpiff, led to features in songs by Snoop Dogg , Gorillaz and Tyler himself. The studio version of “After The Storm” features Bootsy Collins and BADBADNOTGOOD, while “Only Girl” has Vince Staples and Steve Lacy of The Internet.