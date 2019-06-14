Getty Image

Ever since Kanye West’s infamous Wyoming experiment met with a lukewarm reception last summer, he’s been teasing new music but the vast majority of it has been played as snippets or one-off performances at his Sunday Services. However, music-starved Kanye fans can look forward to at least one sure release from the suddenly reclusive producer. The BET anthology series Tales released a trailer for its second season announcing that the show will feature a new song from Kanye called “Brothers.” You can check it out below.

The snippet from the trailer focuses mainly on the beat, which was produced by Tales co-creator Irv Gotti and 7, and is said to feature Charlie Wilson, a surefire Kanye collaborator with whom Kanye has rarely missed. The second season of Tales, which features short stories inspired by classic rap songs, kicks off July 2 with a two-hour premiere episode.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s other musical endeavors appear to be on pause for the time being. Although the rapper promised the release of his next album, Yandhi, by the end of 2018, he’s already blown right through two projected release dates without dropping so much as a single. Although CyHi The Prynce says that ‘Ye’s been working on multiple projects, much of the producer’s efforts seem to focused on fashion and his Sunday Service series. Perhaps he’s waiting to clear up some of the legal drama that’s been hounding him lately before putting out anything new.