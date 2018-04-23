Getty Image

Kanye announced that his solo album was coming in June – and so are those GOOD music projects he’s working on “from the sunken place.” Media personality Charlamagne Tha God is one of the first people to have actually heard the music during a recent session at the Yeezy offices in Calabasas, and it’s safe to say he’s impressed. Charlamagne spoke about the meeting with Kanye on his Brilliant Idiots podcast, noting he heard ”quite a few things” and it was all “dope.” He heard Teyana Taylor’s album, which he called “phenomenal.” Charlamagne also heard Pusha’s upcoming project, including a song with a hook so catchy he almost wanted to tweet it.

In terms of Kanye’s music, he didn’t delve in too deeply, but he said it was “dope” and “similar to socially conscious, ‘message Ye.’” He referenced “Real Friends” from The Life Of Pablo, saying Kanye’s speaking on “real sh*t” on a “consistent basis” from what he heard. That observation parallels a bit with Teyana Taylor saying “Polo Ye is back” during her interview with Hot 97.

Beyond the music, Charlamagne said they had a productive conversation about mental health (which Kanye didn’t “shy away from” according to The Breakfast Club host), fatherhood, and hip-hop. Kanye and Charlamagne have had moments where they clashed, which is why it’s means something when Charlamagne says he’s in a good place and he’s eager to hear Kanye speak to the world.

You can listen to the full disclosure below. The Kanye conversation starts at the 18-minute mark.