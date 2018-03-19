Rumors Are Swirling That Drake And Kanye Are In Wyoming Working On New Music Together

While rumors about Kanye traveling to the wide open spaces of Wyoming in order to work on his new album have already been dominating Kanye Watch 2018, a new figure reportedly entered the mix over the past couple days, leading to an even greater frenzy around the new Yeezy music. Kim recently flew into Jackson Hole to visit her husband, but fans are more excited about another guest who may be out west. Speculation began to pick up on sources like TMZ after Drake’s photographer Theo Skudra posted a pic of himself with Drake, followed by an Instagram story in Wyoming, receipts below:

Furthermore, fans noticed that when Drake recently joined Ninja on a Twitch stream, potentially opening up a whole new lane for hip-hop promotion in the future, the 6 God mentioned he had to leave early to pack for a flight. Could that have been a flight to Wyoming?

If Drake is in the studio with Kanye, it’ll be big news, not just because of the ongoing cold war tension between the two superstars, but also because of the other members of the GOOD music entourage who have been spotted out in the wild. Kid Cudi, who rather infamously had beef not only with Kanye, but also took a public shot at Drake in 2016, responding to a diss from Drizzy on “Two Birds, One Stone.”

Whether everything is patched up, or even if tensions are still riding high, it’s definitely going to make for an interesting album. Yeezy season approaching.

