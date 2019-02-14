Getty Image

Kanye West traded in his red hat for red roses on Valentine’s Day and the result is a display that would make anyone with any romance in their heart whatsoever say, “Aww.” Kim Kardashian West shared a video of the present he got for her to Twitter and it turns out that while Kanye may be a genius producer, he’s even better at being a big romantic. Kanye hired smooth jazz legend Kenny G to help him out, filling an entire room in their home with red, pink, and white long-stemmed roses while Kenny G played love songs on his trusty soprano sax.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Of course, nothing that extravagant ever gets by the Twitter jokes brigade, so it didn’t take long for observers to start asking the questions that really need answers, like: “What does Kenny G do after this? Does he just pack up and leave like he’s some local musician for hire or does he hang out with Kim and Kanye?” and “ok but if kenny g performs for the lovers, who will be left to perform for kenny g?” Some pointed out that Kanye just raised the bar unattainably high for men in the future while others conjured up whimsical theories about just how Kanye managed to pull it off.

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

One thing is for sure: Kanye is pretty good at Valentine’s Day. Maybe he could switch businesses and become a full-time romantic consultant like in Hitch. It couldn’t go any worse than his political commentary career. Check out more of the best responses to his big V-day surprise below.

ok but if kenny g performs for the lovers, who will be left to perform for kenny g https://t.co/b3KWpZTdqj — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 14, 2019

did they build the vases around kenny g, or did kenny g have to maneuver around the vases also how is our man kenneth gonna get out of that room without knocking something over does he just have to live there now or what — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 14, 2019

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound… pic.twitter.com/rpPGTq8yZz — simone norman 🌹 (@whysimonewhy) February 14, 2019

What does Kenny G do after this? Does he just pack up and leave like he's some local musician for hire or does he hang out with Kim and Kanye? https://t.co/Ul0ViKJ6Fk — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 14, 2019

when you're only 80% sure you hired Kenny G to come to the house but ok pic.twitter.com/fOQQvLISY5 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 14, 2019