Getty Image

Fully loaded tour buses are a common sight are a common sight in Hollywood as visitors from all over the world migrate to Los Angeles to get a glimpse of the glamor of Tinseltown, but it’s actually a lot rarer for tourists to actually see stars in their natural habitat, so to speak. On Sunday, though, one busload of tourists got the ultimate treat as one of the biggest star couples in the world pulled up alongside their transport to say “hi.”

“It’s all downhill from here,” Kanye joked as he waved at the flabbergasted tourists and their fast-snapping cameras. “The tour’s over.” Indeed, it seems pretty unlikely that the vacationers were going to see anyone more famous than the Kardashian family as they drove home, presumably, from their latest Sunday Service. Meanwhile, Kim wasn’t having it with Kanye’s shenanigans, urging him to “stop it” and “keep going” as her mother gamely waved at the tourists with a huge grin on her face.

As far as Kanye’s trickster antics go, this one was pretty lightweight though, and thoroughly more good natured than the last year spent trolling fans with his MAGA hat, so maybe Kim should just count this one an endearing win in comparison.