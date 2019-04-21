Kanye Streams His Easter Sunday ‘Sunday Service’ At Coachella And Gets Many Reactions On Twitter

04.21.19 1 hour ago

Vogue

Just a few weeks ago, Coachella announced Kanye would be performing an Easter Sunday special of his live gospel music church service “Sunday Service.” The special rendition took place on Easter Sunday morning at 9 am at the festival campground hillside fittingly named “The Mountain.”

Kanye and his gospel choir formed a ring around The Mountain and sported loosely fitting lavender clothing. The 26-song set featured both covers and gospel renditions of his music. DMX was on the mic acting the service’s pastor. Chance the Rapper and Kid Cudi also made appearances. Kanye even debuted a new song, “Water,” towards the end of his set.

One Twitter user shared how long the line to get into the “Sunday Service” area was.

