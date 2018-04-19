Kanye West Announces Two New Albums For Summer, Including One With Kid Cudi

#Kanye West
04.19.18

Yeezy season is here again! After two year’s worth of pent up anticipation, Kanye West is set to finally give his fans what they’ve been dying for: new music. Today, West took to Twitter, interrupting his ongoing philosophy book to announce that he’s dropping two new albums this summer, including one with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghost. So far, all we know is that’s his solo record is currently comprised of seven songs and will drop on June 1, while his project with Cudi will drop a week later on the 8th. That being said, this is Kanye West we’re talking about, and if we learned anything from the rollout from his last album The Life Of Pablo, this is all subject to change.

