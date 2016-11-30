Kanye West Is Reportedly Back Home After Checking Out Of The Hospital

Getty Image

Nine days after being forcibly taken away by ambulance to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric treatment, Kanye West finally returns home. The producing rapper was first admitted to the hospital Nov. 21 for a psychiatric evaluation related to possible severe sleep deprivation. Later, reports claimed Kanye was being treated for much more than sleep deprivation, including exhaustion, temporary psychosis and paranoia that him thinking people were “out to get him,” doctors included.

Per TMZ’s report, Kanye’s back at his Calabasas home with wife Kim Kardashian and their two children, North and Saint West. The 39-year-old G.O.O.D leader was released under Kim’s care as well as the family physician, Dr. Michael Farzam. Farzam was the one who made the 911 call following Kanye’s erratic behavior and signs of sleep deprivation.

Sources close to the rapper tell the website Kanye actually suffered a “nervous breakdown” provoked by the anniversary of his mother’s funeral. They claim ‘Ye never “effectivity grieved over his mom’s death,” making November a very difficult time for him. On top of that and past stresses, including the Kim Kardashian Parisian robbery, Kanye snapped.

Now back home, Kanye’s troubles aren’t exactly over. Yeezy sill needs “ongoing psychological and medical treatment,” but at least he gets to be out of the hospital.