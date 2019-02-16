October

Ten years after Drake released his iconic debut breakout mixtape So Far Gone, the full album was finally made available on streaming services on Valentine’s Day. The mixtape includes the song, “Say What’s Real,” which features Drake rapping over a sample of Kanye’s “Say You Will” off 808s & Heartbreak. Because the rights to the sample are owned by Kanye, the rapper needed to give Drake permission to release the track on streaming services.

Kanye West took to Twitter in December to announce he would deny Drake permission to use the sample. “Not cleared,” the rapper stated.