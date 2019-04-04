Getty Image

The road to Kanye West performing at Coachella has had many turns. He was reportedly set to perform at the festival, but pulled out because he wanted to perform on a non-traditional stage (which would have been a dome, apparently), a request that the fest refused. Fast-forward to a few days ago, when it was revealed that Kanye would be at Coachella after all, giving one his ‘Sunday Service’ performances on Easter Sunday. In a recent interview with Billboard, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett spoke about how the performance came to be, and what it might entail.

Tollett revealed the performance would begin at 9 a.m. on “The Mountain,” a hill in the festival’s campground area, and said, “It’s challenging for us because we’ve never done this before. […] It was suggested, ‘Why don’t we try this in camping, since it’s in the morning and all the other campers are already there?’ Other people going to the show can come early, if they want [and they’ll be allowed in].”

He added about the performance, “There’s different heights that Kanye is going to play with.” He also said, “We’ve got some challenges production-wise and we’ve got a team on it right now to try and do something really special. We feel this is going to be a really big moment of the show.”

Find the full interview here.