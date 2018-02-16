Getty Image

Mercurial mad genius Kanye West has already deleted his Instagram account again after an all-too-brief return to praise his wife Kim Kardashian (and several other high-profile celebrity couples) on Valentine’s Day.

Kanye originally deleted his accounts around eight months ago while recovering from an onstage meltdown during his Saint Pablo tour. The resulting public backlash and physical exhaustion of the tour caused him to retreat from public life while earning him a lawsuit and a very angry reference on Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated album, 4:44.

Since then the usually hyperactive and outspoken West has been seen only fleetingly, surfacing here and there to pay homage to his wife on Mother’s Day, or for photo-ops with potential GOOD Music signees like Lil Uzi Vert. Meanwhile, according to his more public-facing spouse, he’s also apparently taken up woodworking to fill the hours he is no longer spending out on tour.

Fortunately for Kanye, his fortunes have since turned. He’s been spotted out looking happy and healthy, often smiling while posing for pictures with fans or for the paparazzi shots that once visibly annoyed him. He’s got a new kid, and he’s out from under that Saint Pablo tour dispute, so he’ll have plenty more reasons to grin in the future. The only difference is he’ll apparently be keeping his wins and losses off of social media.