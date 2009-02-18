Kanye West Does A Freestlye & Talks About Blueprint 3

Kanye’s Details magazine cover is below.
he killed it.
Kanye is the truth, say NO MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!
‘Ye’s Freestyle was ill as hell!
Honestly, I’m not excited for the blueprint because Kanye is producing it. Kanye was so jealous when he read that timbaland will work with Jigga, that he extra travelled to germany to give Jay-z some beats. That’s fake behavior Kanye. You’re a loser!!
haters he still got it…
VERIFICATION IS IN THE VERSES
fuckin wack.
good freestlye cause it was off the top…..and he is right 50 b speaking the truth and thats y niggas hate him for it
kanye sucks Says:
February 18th, 2009 at 3:14 am
NO , NOT REALLY, IT JUST SHOWS HE WANNA BE ON POINT, WHICH WOULD MAKE HIM A PROFESSIONAL WHICH MEANS HE ACTUALLY DID THE REALEST THING HE COULD DO…
why number 4 “kanye sucks” so mad????
is it because you can’t afford to go down the street and ‘ye can jump continents??? real people do real things!!! for it being a freestyle, it was dope… some of your favorite rappers don’t even write better than that.
we want the hip hop kanye to come back…….NO MORE 808
Freestyle Was Dope ..
He showin that he comin back. Straight off the dome he still killin it. He top 5 in the game right now, n if he drop a rap album this year it will be top 5.
that was fresh and positive.. nice freestyle!!
keep it up Ye, and stay grounded
CRUSH
i gave kanye all the clothes he wears, he’s my nephew.
i wanna know wats up with “europe’s big gay nazi adventure” wtf
He killed that freestyle…it’s easy to forget how nice Kanye really is. I hope he buries that autotune bullshit for good.
he killed that shit
he killed it.
Kanye is the truth, say NO MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!
‘Ye’s Freestyle was ill as hell!
Honestly, I’m not excited for the blueprint because Kanye is producing it. Kanye was so jealous when he read that timbaland will work with Jigga, that he extra travelled to germany to give Jay-z some beats. That’s fake behavior Kanye. You’re a loser!!
haters he still got it…
VERIFICATION IS IN THE VERSES
fuckin wack.
good freestlye cause it was off the top…..and he is right 50 b speaking the truth and thats y niggas hate him for it
kanye sucks Says:
February 18th, 2009 at 3:14 am
Honestly, I’m not excited for the blueprint because Kanye is producing it. Kanye was so jealous when he read that timbaland will work with Jigga, that he extra travelled to germany to give Jay-z some beats. That’s fake behavior Kanye. You’re a loser!!
NO , NOT REALLY, IT JUST SHOWS HE WANNA BE ON POINT, WHICH WOULD MAKE HIM A PROFESSIONAL WHICH MEANS HE ACTUALLY DID THE REALEST THING HE COULD DO…
why number 4 “kanye sucks” so mad????
is it because you can’t afford to go down the street and ‘ye can jump continents??? real people do real things!!! for it being a freestyle, it was dope… some of your favorite rappers don’t even write better than that.
we want the hip hop kanye to come back…….NO MORE 808
Freestyle Was Dope ..
He showin that he comin back. Straight off the dome he still killin it. He top 5 in the game right now, n if he drop a rap album this year it will be top 5.
that was fresh and positive.. nice freestyle!!
keep it up Ye, and stay grounded
CRUSH
i gave kanye all the clothes he wears, he’s my nephew.
i wanna know wats up with “europe’s big gay nazi adventure” wtf
He killed that freestyle…it’s easy to forget how nice Kanye really is. I hope he buries that autotune bullshit for good.
he killed that shit