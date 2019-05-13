Getty Image

With Kanye West’s latest edition of Sunday Service falling on Mother’s Day, the producer naturally dedicated part of the service to his own, late mother with an endearing performance of his Late Registration song “Hey Mama.” TMZ has the video, which is being aggressively blocked on Youtube, perhaps as a side effect of Kanye’s ongoing label negotiations.

In a departure from prior Sunday Services, which were only available in snippets posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account, this one was live-streamed on its own dedicated website, which has since gone inactive. There’s no word whether the live-streaming will be something that Kanye continues to do, but considering how popular the snippets of his weekly performances have been, thanks to the seemingly endless list of high-profile guests, dedications to important figures in music, previews of new songs, and adorable antics from his kids, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Kanye continue to invite the internet into the fish-eye lens shot inner workings of his latest project.

Kanye initially tried out streaming during his Coachella weekend two edition of Sunday Service, which was so popular that some wondered whether he might be considering opening his own actual church and even clumps of dirt and grass supposedly taken from his performance wound up on Ebay for prices almost as ridiculous as his official Coachella merchandise.