As fans of Kanye West are aware, the dude is a hopeless romantic. Through the years, he has put together some incredible displays of love and affection for his wife Kim Kardashian. This being Valentine’s Day, you had to figure he’d do something special once again, but I don’t think anyone was ready for this. Eight months after deleting his social media accounts, Yeezy finally re-emerged today to deliver a sweet and touching note to his Valentine.

Kanye’s handwritten note came just hours after Kim shared a picture of the two of them together on her own Instagram account with a caption that read, “I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

Over the years, Kanye has gone to great lengths to make Kim feel loved on special occasions. Who can forget their over-the-top wedding proposal, when he rented out the entire San Francisco Giants baseball stadium and had a full orchestra play her favorite Lana Del Rey song? There’s also been hundreds of white roses, and an entire string-section to wake her up on Mother’s Day. “He really is the most romantic, sweetest person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Kim told E! News a few years back.

Roses and baseball stadiums aside, sometimes a simple note is all you need to tell the people you love how much they mean.