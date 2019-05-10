Getty Image

Back in January, it was rumored that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were expecting their fourth child, via surrogate. Later, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Any Cohen, Kardashian confirmed the news, and that the child would be a boy. Sources at the time said the baby was due in May, and sure enough, West and Kardashian have officially announced the birth of their fourth child.

Kardashian wrote in a tweet, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” She also added, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The news that West and Kardashian’s surrogate went into labor broke during a recent episode of Ellen, when Kris Jenner was a guest on the program. Kourtney Kardashian, along with six of Jenner’s grandchildren, popped up as special guests to surprise Jenner, but Kardashian delivered an even bigger shock when she revealed that Kim was supposed to be there as well, but the surrogate had gone into labor. A clearly shocked Jenner responded, “No! What are we doing sitting here? Come on, Ellen! Fire up the car.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

West and Kardashian sparked rumors a few days ago that the child has already been born: Kardashian posted a screenshot of a text from West, in which he wrote, “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”