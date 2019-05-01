Kanye West Joked That Kim Kardashian Can Get Him Out Of His ‘F*cked Up Deals’ If She Becomes A Lawyer

05.01.19 46 mins ago

E!

In recent days, Kim Kardashian has expressed a serious interest in becoming a lawyer, and on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye West joked that once she’s official, she could help him with his current contractual disputes. As a reminder, West is currently in a legal battle with EMI over a recording contract that he feels in unfair.

In a clip from the episode, Kardashian was contemplating her future studying for law, worrying about how or if she would be able to balance all of her other commitments. That’s when Kanye said, “I think you could get in control of your schedule, and you just gotta sit back and analyze. Like, what are your distractions? Once you manage your time, you’ll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids, and attention to law that you’re passionate about.”

Kanye then joked, “Maybe you can find some [way] to get me out of my f*cked up deals. ‘My wife a lawyer now! Bet you I get out this contract, you know what I’m saying?'”

Kim answered, “I know you can’t wait until then, but in four years, I can go to court for you.”

Watch the clip above.

