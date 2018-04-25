Kanye West’s Latest Tweets Promise Both New Music With Lil Uzi Vert And Travis Scott And A Short Film

Hip-Hop Editor
04.25.18

Getty Image

Kanye West’s Twitter has rapidly become a source of near-constant confusion, outrage, and excitement in the past week, as he continues to reel off missives from his very active stream of consciousness. What started as an experiment in writing a philosophy book in real time has quickly turned into Kanye’s personal platform to air grievances, praise alt-right commentators and Donald Trump, and announce his increasingly busy schedule of upcoming releases, including (supposedly) albums from GOOD Music artists Pusha T and Teyana Taylor, as well as a Nas album.

Now, West has added to his expanding docket for the next few months, tweeting out teases of a mysterious musical project with Lil Uzi Vert, with whom he’s recently been seen hanging out, and Travis Scott. “Trav we gotta drop the track with me you and Uzi this week bro,” he wrote. “Let’s gooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

As if that weren’t enough reason to look forward to the coming weeks, he followed up with yet another tweet promising new content, this time a short film entitled Kids See Ghost, the name of the purported joint project he has upcoming with Travis Scott, directed by photographer/filmmaker Dexter Navy, who is best known for his work with ASAP Rocky.

On top of all that, it also appears the mercurial producer is dipping his toes into venture capitalism, tweeting, “Yeezy VC invests in and develops food clothing shelter and communications.” How he’s finding the time to do all these things while tweeting confusing explanations of his latest tweet tirades and tearing into People magazine for mocking his Yeezy footwear is anyone’s guess.

At this point, it seems that there will soon only two options left: Either follow Yeezy and get on the hype train, or disconnect from Twitter forever to escape the nonstop deluge of his thoughts — or at least until he gets bored and deletes his Twitter again.

