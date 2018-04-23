Hot 97’s Ebro Talked To Kanye About His Tweets And Explained Why This Goes Beyond Controversy

#Kanye West
04.23.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Kanye West came under fire in late 2016 for meeting and taking pictures with Donald Trump. His fans were confused about how a Black artist who once stated “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” could align himself with a President whose election platform was so corrosive to Black America. Kanye seemingly came to his senses back then, as he deleted his tweets supporting Trump and unfollowed him last spring. Apparently though, Kanye, who has new music coming, still supports him enough to admit he loves him, as he reportedly told Hot 97 host Ebro.

After Kanye caused a firestorm of controversy this weekend by co-signing far-right pundit Candace Owens, who says racial oppression doesn’t exist, Ebro called a friend of Kanye’s who had left a comment under an Instagram post he made. Kanye then came to the phone and engaged Ebro in a spirited 30-minute discussion in which he stated he “wants to de-program people” and likes Owen because she’s “challenging conventional Black thought.” He also spoke of feeling demonized because he “thinks different.”

Getty Image

Ebro says that Kanye then told him he had planned to clarify the controversial tweets but decided to take the heat in the hopes that his upcoming music will speak for him. Ebro accused Kanye of trying to stir the pot to gain publicity for his album and chided him for irresponsibly co-signing people with opinions that are “dangerous” to the well-being of Black people and the ongoing resistance movement.

You can click the video above and see Ebro lay out Kanye further and speak on how he got “played” by Trump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSEbroKanye West

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP