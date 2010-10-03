Kanye West Performs Power & Runaway On Saturday Night Live

Kanye West – Power
Kanye West made his return to Saturday Night Live with a extravagant performance for, “Power,” & “Runaway,” with Pusha T. Check below for, “Runaway.”
Kanye West ft. Pusha T – Runaway
good show he put on no matter what you call this guy you cant deny his talent.
Brownsville Brooklyn Stand Up!
What’s with the racist YouTube annotations? SMH!
is it me or am i the only1 seeing the racist comments on youtube??
dont know why im surprised.. “racism still alive they aint even concealing it”
Damn i’d have some respect for any1 of those white ppl saying that stupid ish to repeat one of those comments in a locked room with me!
BETTER YET WAKA FLOCKA! SOME1S WHITE ASS WOULD BE GOING HARD IN DA PAINT FOR SURE!
Kanye is a fucking beast. I love “Power”
all rappers need to step they performance game up, this dude shits on the rest of hiphop wit his outside the box stage shows. now imagine the shows at the BET Awards following this, smh a bunch of niggas wit microphones walkin back n forth. becuz of ye we cant accept no more bullshit rapper performances, he forcing they hand 4real but as we all know they dont care about the craft they care about the check they can collect for the least amount of work possible
My nigga Ye taking this rap shit on to another level.
We need more black celebrity like him.
Best Music Entertainer in the Game right now.
this peformance is the most amazing stuff I’ve seen. The cinematography is way past your average rappers stuff. JUST WOW!
Now I appreciate this brother’s “outside the box” mindframe and train of thought, now all the machine behind him has to do is bottle this up and give it another name not ited to rap whatsoever. If the queers, gays, homos, n in the closet brothers I guess, you all are still my brothers
I JUST WATCHED A KANYE VIDEO (PAUSE)
#PROCEED
I totally agree with @County of Kings. No matter what anybody says about this guy, hes the best thing that ever happened to hip-hop. He took it to another level. Other artists arent doing shit like this because they have to spend more money. Thats the difference btw Kanye and the rest…Kanye does it for his fans and for the love…NOT the money.
@MANNY AND @COUNTY OF KINGS
fucc BOTH OF U…. ROZAY IS THE BEST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO HIP HOP
F U N UR OPINION…. RICKY ROSS HAS BROUGHT MUCH MORE TO THE RAP GAME THEN THIS TALENTLESS FUCC KANYE EAST
BTW RICKY ROZAY JUS WON 3 BET AWARDS LAST NIGHT LMAOOO ROZAAAAAAAAAY!!!
well i guess ——————being a hip hop rapper n dese days u have2 be a fruit loop with alot ballet girls bouncing to ya music( KAn-GAY -IS A A GAYFISH )no1 likes his music but closet faggots
if having 30 beautiful/flexible ballerinas dance around you is wack…. then call me wack all day! cause i guess having 30 dudes on stage rocking “dat hot shit” would be more suitable to your testosterone level….
By watching this…I just figured out…Niggaz need to bring back Dancers like Stezo,Da Boys, Scoop and Scrap, Thick and Thin, Fendy and all of them. Real Hip Hop had dancers in the 90’s…and always an Ill Dj. Yall fuckin up the formula for a good show.
cosign @cheeks
this is wat niggas promote these days, having a bunch of bitches around u makes u gay, makes u a fag
but havin 30 niggas wit skinny jeans on saggin just low enuff so they buttcheeks hang out is manly, gangsta, and totally acceptable. and not gay in any way
i wish bitches dressed like these lil niggas do today so atleast then we could see female asses hangin outta they jeans, that would be the shit. these lil niggas is ass backwards man i swear
i think kanye is taking it to far with all this art shit.
he should focuse on making better songs because “power” and “runaway” are both only good, not very good. all the recent leaked songs plus the one’s he gave away for free aren’t really above average too.
Ye doing something different, something unique! other rappers should definitely take note and step their shit up!
honestly, u guys are retarded if you think kanye actually put all that toghther. That performance wasn’t even his idea, some either genius put it toghther. How is that thing even relevant to the fking SONG? A bunch of girls while u sing power…wtf? it was a good performance but i just don’t see how it relates to the song. Either way, that’s just my opinion, i’m not a Kanye hater either, i’m just sayin
wowww…this was awesome….liking the positive comments…we need more of this..his tour is gonna be crazy !!
LOL rick ross brought more to rap than kanye? this guys smokin sherm in the closet with TLC TOC suckin his dick, yall the two faggets.
ye has phases and right now his killin it with those dry hard drums….the ballerinas were an elegant touch….u could keep looking at the performance…it doesnt get boring
He almost fell 2 the 3:05 mark ahahaahaha1 But his performance was hot though.
Not to mention the white girl on the right side almost fell off that stand @ the 57sec mark (LMAO). But he pulled it off and it was elegant and artistic for the most part.
FUC THIS GUY RICK ROSS IS A BETTER LIVE PERFORMER THAN KANYE WEST
N F ANY1 WHO DISAGREES
GOODNIGHT!!!!
Dont you guys get it kanye is portraying the Devil (dressed in red) and the women are angels
@IamRealTalk nigga please
Ye consistently raises the bar.
Very creative performance from kanye!
i for my part believe that he gets classic art confused with hiphop art, im not so impressed by the performance cuz i was never into opera, museums or ballet, all this is boring shit, thats why we created MCs, Graffitis and Breakdance, this rather shows how we feel and for the outfit im only saying this is regretable lol honestly u look foolish k with that gay dress and all that gold round ur neck and not to forget the fake crown ^^ real talk as usual nonetheless much luveee lol
