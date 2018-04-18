Kanye West Is Writing His Philosophy Book In Real Time On Twitter

Getty Image

If you’ve been following Kanye West’s return to Twitter over the past few days, you may have noticed Yeezy has been getting deep with his thoughts. Interspersed with shots of different shoes he’s currently working on West has been sharing a string of succinct ideas about life and the world we live in. As it turns out, this is essentially the philosophy book he told acclaimed designer Axel Vervoordt, tentatively titled Break The Simulation.

As Ye revealed today after another series of thought-provoking tweets, “This is my book that I’m writing in real time.” Adding, “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive… I will work on this “book” when I feel it.”

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

West’s tweets, like this one, echo the sentiments he shared with Vervoordt in their chat with the Hollywood Reporter. They all, for the most part center around the idea of remaining an individual, and refusing to allow other to dictate how you think and feel. Or as he might put it, “Don’t follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel.”

Check out some of Yeezy’s other big ideas below.

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

There's love stories. Pain happiness. It's 3 dementional. There's taste touch sound. It's the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

in life, we are all trained actors. When we're born we're ourselves and then one of the first things we're thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can't express himself in a conventional manner — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018