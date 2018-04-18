Kanye West Is Writing His Philosophy Book In Real Time On Twitter

If you’ve been following Kanye West’s return to Twitter over the past few days, you may have noticed Yeezy has been getting deep with his thoughts. Interspersed with shots of different shoes he’s currently working on West has been sharing a string of succinct ideas about life and the world we live in. As it turns out, this is essentially the philosophy book he told acclaimed designer Axel Vervoordt, tentatively titled Break The Simulation.
As Ye revealed today after another series of thought-provoking tweets, “This is my book that I’m writing in real time.” Adding, “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive… I will work on this “book” when I feel it.”
West’s tweets, like this one, echo the sentiments he shared with Vervoordt in their chat with the Hollywood Reporter. They all, for the most part center around the idea of remaining an individual, and refusing to allow other to dictate how you think and feel. Or as he might put it, “Don’t follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel.”
Check out some of Yeezy’s other big ideas below.
