If you weren’t one of the very few select journalists, tastemakers and hype-beasts flown out on a private jet to Wyoming to hear Kanye West’s newest album Ye with the man himself, live and in-person and have been nursing the FOMO ever since, well, Yeezy has a plan to alleviate some of that pain.

This morning, Kanye unveiled a plan to host a series of live listening events in three major American cities. So far, #ProjectWyoming is set to hit Chicago and Miami tonight, June 6, and Brooklyn tomorrow, June 7. The doors are scheduled to open at 6pm, and before you ask, yes, there will indeed be site-specific merch for you to buy, some of which was previewed by YesJulz on Twitter.

With two listening sessions going down tonight in cities thousands of miles apart, and an album with Kid Cudi — Kids See Ghosts — still in the final stages of being put together, it’s highly unlikely Kanye will show up to these events, but the attraction of hearing his latest album with a grip of like-minded fans, as well as some exclusive threads will certainly remain enticing to many.

Though it appears most, if not all, the tickets to the #ProjectWyoming events for the announced cities have already been scooped up, you can visit Kanye’s official website and register to have your name put on a waiting list.