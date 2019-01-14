Getty Image

R. Kelly isn’t somebody who has a lot of support behind him at the moment. Since the Surviving R. Kelly documentary came out, former collaborators have spoken out against the singer, criminal investigations are underway, and Kelly’s label is being pressured to drop him. Meanwhile, Michael Jackson could soon face a similar fate: An upcoming documentary called Leaving Neverland will detail the stories of two men who claim they were molested by Jackson when they were children. Still, there are some fans who can ignore the disturbing narratives surrounding the artists and enjoy the art, and one of those people is Kanye West.

Kanye recently started hosting a new weekly “Sunday Service” event, during which he and a choir perform gospel-inspired versions of his songs. During yesterday’s event, he addressed both Kelly and Jackson, saying that their art can still be enjoyed in spite of what we know about the performers: “They just gonna pull up full documentaries on ’em, and they gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today, but uh…”

Kanye and Kelly have worked together in the past: They both appear on the song “To The World,” the opening track from the 2012 GOOD Music compilation album Cruel Summer.