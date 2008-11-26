Kanye West Speaks On DJ Premier & Performs On 106 & Park

Check below for video of Kanye West & Young Jeezy on 106 & Park.
PREMO the best to ever do it hands down!
Ye no one can touch premo, but i’d defo put kanye ahead of timbaland for straight up hip hop beats
Gotta love the walking interviews.
You know when a man is busy when he is doing an interview BETWEEN interviews!
IT’S THE ROC!
Dr dre is the ultimate Beat Maestro. nuff said.
Consider this about Primo – He’s the only producer I can think of that has produced CLASSIC tracks for Rakim, Biggie, Nas, and Jay-Z.
I dunno somethin isn’t right with Kanye there’s emptiness and sadness in eyes, like he’s crying out for help. They say the eyes are the windows to the soul and that’s what I see when looking at him. I know he’s grieving and hopefully someone will get him some help if he needs it.
“everything i am” by kanye west feats scratches by premo
Here are my top 5 in no order
1. Premo
2. 9th Wonder
3. Kanye West
4. Pete Rock
5. Dr. Dre
Honorable Mention goes to
Timbaland
RZA
Just Blaze
